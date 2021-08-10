Albertans to vote this fall on making daylight saving time year-round

Albertans will have the chance to make daylight saving time year-round, with a referendum vote set for October 18.

The referendum question will be a simple “yes” or “no” vote and will be phrased as: “Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?” according to a press release.

The government says the result of the vote is binding. The official announcement of the provincial referendum results will take place on October 26.

The vote will be held in conjunction with the 2021 Alberta Municipal Elections and the Alberta Senate Election on October 18.

On Election Day, Canadian citizens who reside in Alberta and are at least 18 years of age or older are eligible to vote in the referendum.

As local jurisdictions are conducting the vote, electors must vote in the municipality or local jurisdiction in which they reside.