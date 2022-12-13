Albertans most likely in Canada to change seasonal shopping habits due to inflation

Christmas is mere days away, and a new survey has revealed that Albertans are looking to change their Christmas habits this year because of inflation.

HelloSafe Canada asked Albertans, “How much are you willing to spend this year on your Christmas gifts?” 27.9% of respondents said they plan to spend roughly the same amount as last year, while 58.1% say they want to spend less.

Albertans’ average budget for Christmas gifts lands at $446.7 per family, which is almost the national average of $444 per household.

Ontario had the highest budget at $503.1 per family, followed by British Columbia at $490.

Albertans were also asked what behaviour they would or would not adopt to face inflation this year as the holiday season approaches.

Just 13.9% of Albertans said that they do not plan to change their buying habits for Christmas 2022, 34.9% of Albertans say they plan to give fewer gifts for Christmas this year and 37.2% of respondents in Alberta consider giving less expensive gifts.

A staggering 75.6% of Albertans answered “yes” to the question, “Will inflation have an impact on your Christmas purchases this year?” It was the highest percentage among all the Canadian provinces, above the national average of 72.5%.

“This is a sign that inflation will weigh heavily on the Christmas purchases this year in Alberta,” the survey stated.

Ontario follows Alberta in second place, where most people (74%) say the inflation will impact their purchases for Christmas.

This survey was conducted from November 11 to 30, 2022, on the HelloSafe platform in Canada. A total of 821 people responded, representative of the demographic and geographic diversity of the province.