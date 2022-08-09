Some Albertans are going to be getting cheques from the government soon

Some Albertans will be getting a cheque from the government over the coming months, thanks to a hefty amount of uncashed cheques from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Some recipients of the Alberta Energy Tax Refund (AETR) will receive the cheques, in addition to recipients of the Canada child benefit and related Provincial/Territorial programs, GST/HST Credit.

The federal government says approximately $1.4 billion is up for grabs and approximately 25,000 e-notifications will be issued in August and another 25,000 in November 2022, followed by the next 25,000 in May 2023.

The average amount per uncashed cheque is $158.

One way to check if you’re one of the people who have money owed to them is to use the CRA “My Account” feature on the CRA website.

The CRA notes that government cheques never expire or stale date, and it can’t void original cheques unless the taxpayer requests it. Some of the unclaimed cheques date all the way back to 1998.

“Canadians can ensure they never miss a payment from us again by registering for direct deposit. In My Account, taxpayers can sign up for direct deposit to get any payment quickly and directly into their bank account.”

With files from Amir Ali