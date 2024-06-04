Albertans could get hundreds of dollars from the feds next month

Another round of cash is on its way to Albertans next month, with the federal government set to dish out more payments in July.

Several of the federal government’s benefits, credits, and rebates are set to provide much-needed extra cash to eligible Albertans.

Here is how you can receive more money from the feds next month:

GST/HST credit

Payment due: July 5

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

$496 annually if you are single

$650 annually if you are married or have a common-law partner

$171 annually for each child under the age of 19

You don’t need to apply for this credit because you’re automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

Canada Carbon Rebate

Payment due: July 15

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR), formerly the Climate Action Incentive payment, is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

The Alberta program will provide an increased rebate amount to people on April 15:

$225 for an individual

$112.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$56.25 per child under 18

Additionally, families in rural and small communities may be eligible to receive an extra 20%.

Advanced Canada Workers Benefit (CWB)

Payment due: July 12

The CWB is a refundable tax credit that helps low-income individuals and families.

You’re eligible for the basic amount of CWB if you are:

Over 19 years old on December 31, or live with a spouse or common-law partner or your child,

Are a resident of Canada throughout the year, and

Are working but earning less than the net income level set for your province or territory of residence.

Eligible single Canadians can receive up to $1,428; meanwhile, families can earn up to $2,461.

You can also get up to $737 for the disability supplement based on your annual income.

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

Payment due: July 19

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Read this to learn if you’re eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.