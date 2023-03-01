Albertans almost lead Canada when it comes to buying cannabis

A new report from Statistics Canada has revealed that Albertans almost lead the country when it comes to sales of recreational cannabis.

For the first time, statistics on recreational cannabis have been added to the Control and Sale of Alcoholic Beverages publication, and Alberta sure loves its pot.

Sales of recreational cannabis by provincial cannabis authorities and other retail outlets were $4 billion in 2021/2022, equivalent to $131 per person of legal age to consume cannabis.

You might also like: The spring forecast for Alberta is out and expect it to feel a LOT like winter

Some big changes come into effect for drivers in Alberta starting today

"Loved it": Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey talk about Edmonton and Calgary in new interview (VIDEO)

Yukon had the highest per-person cannabis sales ($291), followed by Alberta ($210) and Saskatchewan ($185), while Quebec had the lowest ($89), followed by Manitoba ($107) and Nova Scotia ($125).

Dried cannabis was the most popular type of cannabis sold, accounting for 71.1% of recreational cannabis sales, followed by inhaled extracts such as vape pens, hash, and rosin (18.1%) and edibles (4.1%).

Statistics Canada also touched on the market share by alcoholic beverage type, with 33.7% of Albertans buying beer, followed by 32.9% opting for spirits and 23% for wines.