Group of Albertan coworkers shocked after big Lotto 6/49 win

A group of coworkers are on cloud nine following a big Lotto 6/49 win of $1,000,000.

The ticket was purchased by St. Albert’s Susanne Solano and will be split with Todd Nielsen of Beaumont, Luis De La Torre Fossi, Dean Lunt, Romina Garcia and Fatima Fider, all from Edmonton. Each winner takes home $166,667.

The Western Canadian Lottery Commission (WCLC) says Solano discovered the group had won when she picked up her phone and opened the Lotto Spot! App on June 24.

“I checked the ticket on the app and immediately went to the store to make sure I was seeing things right,” Solano said in a WCLC news release. “Once I was done at the store, I set up a meeting to let the rest of the group know.”

The group added that winning the lottery felt “pretty good”, with Solano adding that she was “completely shocked.”

As for what they plan to do with their winnings, topics such as investing, bills, and planning some trips were top of mind.

They purchased their winning ticket from St. Albert Husky at 10 Inglewood Drive in St. Albert on June 16.

They won by precisely matching Guaranteed Prize Draw number 34919109-02.