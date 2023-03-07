Two people in Alberta won $100,000 each and they could lose it soon

Two lucky people in Alberta are $100,000 richer and might not even know it yet– and they could lose their winnings soon, too.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says time is running out to claim two $100,000 Extra prizes from Lotto Max tickets for the April 1, 2022 draw that was sold in Alberta.

One of the tickets was sold in Edmonton, while the other was sold in Alberta outside of Edmonton and Calgary.

The winner or winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize; meaning

these tickets expire on April 1, 2023.

Unclaimed prizes on national games are returned to players through guaranteed jackpots,

and bonus draws.

Unclaimed prizes on regional games are returned to the member provinces and territories as revenue.

If you have the winning ticket, you are asked to contact the WCLC at 1-800-665-3313.