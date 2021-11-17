NewsWeather

SNOW WAY: Alberta winter storm dumped up to 53 centimetres of snow (PHOTOS)

Nov 17 2021, 5:17 pm
SNOW WAY: Alberta winter storm dumped up to 53 centimetres of snow (PHOTOS)
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

The first significant snow event of the season for Alberta has passed, and some of the snow totals from the winter storm are pretty wild.

Environment Canada has issued its weather summary for the storm, which saw between eight to 53 centimetres of snow accumulate in the province.

The Rockies

Environment Canada says in Banff and Jasper, snow began on Friday and ended Monday night. Its automatic observing stations recorded 17 to 21 centimetres of snow, while third-party sources like Twitter reported a hefty 35 centimetres in Banff and a staggering 53 centimetres at Lake Louise. Pretty impressive for a November winter storm in Alberta.

Central Alberta

Snow fell across central Alberta, from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada. Here’s a breakdown of how many centimetres of snow was recorded in 15 locations:

NavCanada’s airport observers:

  • 16 centimetres in Cold Lake
  • 13 centimetres in Whitecourt
  • 11 centimetres at the Edmonton International Airport
  • 8 centimetres in Grande Prairie

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s automatic observing stations:

  • 18 to 24 centimetres in Stony Plain
  • 18 to 22 centimetres in Slave Lake
  • 21 centimetres in Hendrickson Creek
  • 15 to 20 centimetres in Edson
  • 13 to 20 centimetres at Elk Island

Third-party sources (such as Twitter):

  • 33 centimetres in Onoway
  • 30 centimetres in Gibbons
  • 26 centimetres in Fort Saskatchewan
  • 15 to 20 centimetres in Edmonton
  • 20 centimetres in Little Smoky
  • 16 centimetres in Sherwood Park

Environment Canada adds that their summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not mean it’s a complete or final report on the storm.

