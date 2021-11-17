The first significant snow event of the season for Alberta has passed, and some of the snow totals from the winter storm are pretty wild.

Environment Canada has issued its weather summary for the storm, which saw between eight to 53 centimetres of snow accumulate in the province.

The Rockies

Environment Canada says in Banff and Jasper, snow began on Friday and ended Monday night. Its automatic observing stations recorded 17 to 21 centimetres of snow, while third-party sources like Twitter reported a hefty 35 centimetres in Banff and a staggering 53 centimetres at Lake Louise. Pretty impressive for a November winter storm in Alberta.

⁦@Michael_Khouw⁩ Husky chilling at Lake Louise. Helping prepare for the downhill #lakelouise pic.twitter.com/uUGoAohPSV — Listen to the Lion (@79woodward) November 17, 2021

Have you heard the news? 📣 The Top of the World chair opened today! Aaaaand we’re opening the Summit Chair tomorrow! See you on the slopes!#lakelouise#skilouise#justlakeit *Photos from last season. pic.twitter.com/ljNL1ri3Kr — Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola (@SkiLouise) November 17, 2021

Let it snow!❄️ Jasper National Park has transformed into a beautiful winter wonderland. Who’s ready for winter adventures in the Rockies? Photo by: @thefella #MyJasper | #VentureBeyond pic.twitter.com/xGdOyJ0rio — Tourism Jasper (@TourismJasper) November 15, 2021

Central Alberta

Snow fell across central Alberta, from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada. Here’s a breakdown of how many centimetres of snow was recorded in 15 locations:

NavCanada’s airport observers:

16 centimetres in Cold Lake

13 centimetres in Whitecourt

11 centimetres at the Edmonton International Airport

8 centimetres in Grande Prairie

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s automatic observing stations:

18 to 24 centimetres in Stony Plain

18 to 22 centimetres in Slave Lake

21 centimetres in Hendrickson Creek

15 to 20 centimetres in Edson

13 to 20 centimetres at Elk Island

Third-party sources (such as Twitter):

33 centimetres in Onoway

30 centimetres in Gibbons

26 centimetres in Fort Saskatchewan

15 to 20 centimetres in Edmonton

20 centimetres in Little Smoky

16 centimetres in Sherwood Park

Average of 11cm of heavy, wet snow in Sherwood Park. It’s a lovely day for a soccer game! #Abstorm #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/780ENAOMdu — Kyle Cleary (@Wx_Ninja) November 16, 2021

Environment Canada adds that their summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not mean it’s a complete or final report on the storm.