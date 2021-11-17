The first significant snow event of the season for Alberta has passed, and some of the snow totals from the winter storm are pretty wild.
Environment Canada has issued its weather summary for the storm, which saw between eight to 53 centimetres of snow accumulate in the province.
The Rockies
Environment Canada says in Banff and Jasper, snow began on Friday and ended Monday night. Its automatic observing stations recorded 17 to 21 centimetres of snow, while third-party sources like Twitter reported a hefty 35 centimetres in Banff and a staggering 53 centimetres at Lake Louise. Pretty impressive for a November winter storm in Alberta.
@Michael_Khouw Husky chilling at Lake Louise. Helping prepare for the downhill #lakelouise pic.twitter.com/uUGoAohPSV
— Listen to the Lion (@79woodward) November 17, 2021
Have you heard the news? 📣 The Top of the World chair opened today! Aaaaand we’re opening the Summit Chair tomorrow! See you on the slopes!#lakelouise#skilouise#justlakeit
*Photos from last season. pic.twitter.com/ljNL1ri3Kr
— Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola (@SkiLouise) November 17, 2021
Let it snow!❄️ Jasper National Park has transformed into a beautiful winter wonderland. Who’s ready for winter adventures in the Rockies?
Photo by: @thefella #MyJasper | #VentureBeyond pic.twitter.com/xGdOyJ0rio
— Tourism Jasper (@TourismJasper) November 15, 2021
35 centimetres of snow in Banff, Alberta this morning #abstorm #abwx@PrairieChasers @RadarOmega pic.twitter.com/izspOC9whn
— Braydon Morisseau (@BraydonMoreSo) November 16, 2021
Central Alberta
Snow fell across central Alberta, from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada. Here’s a breakdown of how many centimetres of snow was recorded in 15 locations:
NavCanada’s airport observers:
- 16 centimetres in Cold Lake
- 13 centimetres in Whitecourt
- 11 centimetres at the Edmonton International Airport
- 8 centimetres in Grande Prairie
Environment and Climate Change Canada’s automatic observing stations:
- 18 to 24 centimetres in Stony Plain
- 18 to 22 centimetres in Slave Lake
- 21 centimetres in Hendrickson Creek
- 15 to 20 centimetres in Edson
- 13 to 20 centimetres at Elk Island
Third-party sources (such as Twitter):
- 33 centimetres in Onoway
- 30 centimetres in Gibbons
- 26 centimetres in Fort Saskatchewan
- 15 to 20 centimetres in Edmonton
- 20 centimetres in Little Smoky
- 16 centimetres in Sherwood Park
Tell me you have a Bernese Mountain Dog, without actually telling me 🤣 #abstorm #ABRoads #SnowMan #snowflake #yeg #WINTER #Dog #November #BlackFriday #stayhome pic.twitter.com/602pB0yBiw
— SaraTheCulinaryCanuck (@Sara_Meier609) November 16, 2021
13” of snow west of Edmonton near Onoway. #abstorm #yegweather #abroads pic.twitter.com/IOeOhlKyrF
— The Doug (@deskofdoug) November 16, 2021
Average of 11cm of heavy, wet snow in Sherwood Park. It’s a lovely day for a soccer game! #Abstorm #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/780ENAOMdu
— Kyle Cleary (@Wx_Ninja) November 16, 2021
26cm still lightly snowing 7:48am #FortSask #yegwx
Drifting becoming an issue. #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/1NZekgmBCJ
— Nevin deMilliano (@SwiftChaser) November 16, 2021
11 inches of snow #Abstorm #gibbonlea #Rural #weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/6MDSQda1ZS
— #JOHN (@IamJustJohn1) November 16, 2021
This winter city is a beauty! #yeg pic.twitter.com/aM0thdu0M1
— Monique M 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🥖🚡 (@Social_Moi) November 16, 2021
Environment Canada adds that their summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not mean it’s a complete or final report on the storm.