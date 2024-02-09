Need a new job? Check out Alberta's top 80 employers for 2024

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, look no further than Alberta’s best employers.

Recently, Mediacorp Canada released its annual list of Alberta’s Top Employers, a designation recognizing Alberta employers who lead industries in offering “exceptional places to work.”

Editors review employers on eight criteria: Workplace, Work Atmosphere & Social, Health, Financial & Family Benefits, Vacation & Time Off, Employee Communications, Performance Management, Training & Skills Development, and Community Involvement.

“Besides offering excellent employment opportunities and an affordable cost-of-living, Alberta is a place where you can build a full life outside of work,” said Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp.

You might also like: These 10 jobs in Alberta let you spend time enjoying the outdoors while at work

How much money do you need for retirement? Millennials want more than $2M

These 10 jobs in Alberta let you spend time enjoying the outdoors while at work

“Many of this year’s winners offer flexible work options to help employees balance their commitments outside the workplace. Families are often welcome at corporate events and social activities, allowing employees to foster meaningful social connections and build their community. These are just some of the reasons why this year’s winners shine.”

Here are the 80 employers to make the list in 2024:

Absorb Software Inc.

Agriculture Financial Services Corporation

Alberta Blue Cross

Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis

Alberta Health Services

Alberta Innovates

Alberta Investment Management Corporation

Alberta Municipalities

Alberta Pensions Services Corporation

Alberta School Employee Benefit Plan

Alberta Securities Commission

The Alberta Teachers’ Association

Appeals Commission for Alberta Workers’ Compensation

Aquatera Utilities Inc.

ATCO Group

Bennett Jones LLP

BluEarth Renewables Inc.

Boardwalk REIT

Bow Valley College

The Calgary Airport Authority

Calgary Police Service

Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School District

Calgary West Central Primary Care Network

Canada Energy Regulator

Canadian Pacific Kansas City

CapitalCare Group Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

CF Industries

Claystone Waste Ltd.

Convergint Technologies Ltd.

Covenant Health

Dentons Canada LLP

Direct Energy Canada

Edmonton Catholic Separate School Division

Edmonton Regional Airports Authority

Enbridge Inc.

ENMAX Corporation

Enverus

EPCOR Utilities Inc.

Fairmont Banff Springs

Fluor Canada Ltd.

FortisAlberta Inc.

Gibson Energy Inc.

Gilead Alberta ULC

Graham Group

Imperial Oil Limited

Integrated Sustainability Consultants Ltd.

Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Keyera Corp.

Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lakeland College

Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd.

MNP LLP

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NovAtel Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Parkland Corporation

Parkland County

Pason Systems Corp.

PCL Construction

Pembina Pipeline Corporation

PRIMED Medical Products Inc.

Riva International, Inc.

The Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation

Rümi

SAIT

Shell Canada Limited

The Silvacom Group

Teine Energy Ltd.

TransAlta Corporation

UFA Co-operative Limited

University of Calgary

VCA Canada

Western Financial Group Inc.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Workers’ Compensation Board – Alberta

Worley Canada Services Ltd.

So, there you have it! Detailed reasons for each selection can be found on Mediacorp’s site, here.

Also, many of these top employers are hiring across Alberta! We profiled a few of them here.