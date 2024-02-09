Need a new job? Check out Alberta's top 80 employers for 2024

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, look no further than Alberta’s best employers.
Recently, Mediacorp Canada released its annual list of Alberta’s Top Employers, a designation recognizing Alberta employers who lead industries in offering “exceptional places to work.”
Editors review employers on eight criteria: Workplace, Work Atmosphere & Social, Health, Financial & Family Benefits, Vacation & Time Off, Employee Communications, Performance Management, Training & Skills Development, and Community Involvement.
“Besides offering excellent employment opportunities and an affordable cost-of-living, Alberta is a place where you can build a full life outside of work,” said Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp.
“Many of this year’s winners offer flexible work options to help employees balance their commitments outside the workplace. Families are often welcome at corporate events and social activities, allowing employees to foster meaningful social connections and build their community. These are just some of the reasons why this year’s winners shine.”
Here are the 80 employers to make the list in 2024:
- Absorb Software Inc.
- Agriculture Financial Services Corporation
- Alberta Blue Cross
- Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis
- Alberta Health Services
- Alberta Innovates
- Alberta Investment Management Corporation
- Alberta Municipalities
- Alberta Pensions Services Corporation
- Alberta School Employee Benefit Plan
- Alberta Securities Commission
- The Alberta Teachers’ Association
- Appeals Commission for Alberta Workers’ Compensation
- Aquatera Utilities Inc.
- ATCO Group
- Bennett Jones LLP
- BluEarth Renewables Inc.
- Boardwalk REIT
- Bow Valley College
- The Calgary Airport Authority
- Calgary Police Service
- Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School District
- Calgary West Central Primary Care Network
- Canada Energy Regulator
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- CapitalCare Group Inc.
- Cenovus Energy Inc.
- CF Industries
- Claystone Waste Ltd.
- Convergint Technologies Ltd.
- Covenant Health
- Dentons Canada LLP
- Direct Energy Canada
- Edmonton Catholic Separate School Division
- Edmonton Regional Airports Authority
- Enbridge Inc.
- ENMAX Corporation
- Enverus
- EPCOR Utilities Inc.
- Fairmont Banff Springs
- Fluor Canada Ltd.
- FortisAlberta Inc.
- Gibson Energy Inc.
- Gilead Alberta ULC
- Graham Group
- Imperial Oil Limited
- Integrated Sustainability Consultants Ltd.
- Inter Pipeline Ltd.
- Keyera Corp.
- Lafarge Canada Inc.
- Lakeland College
- Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
- Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd.
- MNP LLP
- Northern Alberta Institute of Technology
- Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
- NOVA Chemicals Corporation
- NovAtel Inc.
- Olympia Financial Group Inc.
- Parkland Corporation
- Parkland County
- Pason Systems Corp.
- PCL Construction
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation
- PRIMED Medical Products Inc.
- Riva International, Inc.
- The Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation
- Rümi
- SAIT
- Shell Canada Limited
- The Silvacom Group
- Teine Energy Ltd.
- TransAlta Corporation
- UFA Co-operative Limited
- University of Calgary
- VCA Canada
- Western Financial Group Inc.
- Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Workers’ Compensation Board – Alberta
- Worley Canada Services Ltd.
So, there you have it! Detailed reasons for each selection can be found on Mediacorp’s site, here.
Also, many of these top employers are hiring across Alberta! We profiled a few of them here.