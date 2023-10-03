Snowtober: Parts of Alberta set to see snowfall later this week

Proudly Canadian and family-owned since 1953, Kal Tire now proudly serves customers at over 260 store locations across Canada. Trust Kal Tire for friendly advice and expert service for tires, wheels, brakes and mechanical services. Kal Tire–It’s How We Roll.

It may be the start of October and the heart of fall, but some spots in Alberta are eyeing the risk of seeing some snowfall this week.

According to The Weather Network, northern portions of the province and the Rockies might see a decent chance of snow.

“Timed with the incoming precipitation, these regions may wake up to a rain-snow mix, if not full-blown snowflakes, by Thursday morning,” The Weather Network added.

You might also like: Tourists in Banff National Park grilled online for getting too close to a bear

Canadian Rockies named one of the "most captivating" UNESCO sites on Earth

Angry bull elk in Alberta's Jasper National Park slams antlers into tourist's car (VIDEO)

The coldest daytime highs of the season are also in the cards for some areas, with Fort McMurray hitting just 4°C Thursday afternoon while Fort Smith and Cold Lake landing at a bitter 3°C.

Some high winds are also set to blast the province, with wind gusts of 60 km/h in Edmonton on Thursday afternoon and lesser gusts in Calgary at 33 km/h.

Be sure to get out and enjoy all the fall and Halloween things to do across Alberta before it is too late — you never know when you will wake up to a blanket of snow outside!