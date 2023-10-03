NewsWeather

Snowtober: Parts of Alberta set to see snowfall later this week

Oct 3 2023, 5:26 pm
It may be the start of October and the heart of fall, but some spots in Alberta are eyeing the risk of seeing some snowfall this week.

According to The Weather Network, northern portions of the province and the Rockies might see a decent chance of snow.

“Timed with the incoming precipitation, these regions may wake up to a rain-snow mix, if not full-blown snowflakes, by Thursday morning,” The Weather Network added.

The Weather Network

The coldest daytime highs of the season are also in the cards for some areas, with Fort McMurray hitting just 4°C Thursday afternoon while Fort Smith and Cold Lake landing at a bitter 3°C.

The Weather Network

Some high winds are also set to blast the province, with wind gusts of 60 km/h in Edmonton on Thursday afternoon and lesser gusts in Calgary at 33 km/h.

Be sure to get out and enjoy all the fall and Halloween things to do across Alberta before it is too late — you never know when you will wake up to a blanket of snow outside!

Laine Mitchell
