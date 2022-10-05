How chilly: Parts of Alberta may get a dump of snow early next week

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

It’s been a balmy fall in Alberta, but some parts of the province may see some snow falling next week. Winter tires season is approaching!

We know Albertans were told to expect some lovely weather this October, and luckily, it sounds like the fluffy stuff won’t be sticking around for long.

You might also like: The October forecast for Alberta is out, and we are in for a treat

This larch hike in Banff is the best one and there are barely any crowds (PHOTOS)

10 fall things you can do in Edmonton for $25 or less this October

Snow is acutally in the cards for a large swath of Canada, from British Columbia to Quebec, according to The Weather Network.

After a mild September and start of October, The Weather Network is predicting that by early next week, a trough is forecast to “plunge south pushing parts of western Canada into a temporary pattern change, ushering in much cooler temperatures.”

With its arrival comes a line of snow in the works, and some Albertans may have to prepare to see some flurries fly.

“Parts of the territories, BC, and the western Prairies will likely all see some snow briefly track through early next week, with the higher elevations being the most likely location,” The Weather Network stated.

They also said snowfall in some communities in lower elevations can’t be ruled out, especially as temperatures near the freezing mark and below through the overnight hours.

The chance of snowfall is being reflected in Environment Canada’s forecast for some parts of Alberta, including the Kananaskis (Nakiska Ridgetop) location.

The chance of flurries is also being forecasted for Bow Valley Provincial Park and Canmore next Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

We might be making some calls to book our vehicle in for winter tires. Rather be safe than sorry, right?