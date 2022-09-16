Too soon: Alberta could see a dump of snow early next week

We are all excited for fall, but some parts of Alberta may be skipping it and going straight into winter, with snow in the forecast for some parts of the province early next week.

The chance of the fluffy stuff falling in Alberta is thanks to a strong upper-level trough diving southward, according to The Weather Network’s forecast.

“This trough will bring fall-like temperatures to Alberta by the end of the weekend, with daytime high temperatures in the mid-to upper-teens in the northern and central portions of each province,” TWN stated.

As we welcome the start of the work week, highs are expected to struggle to climb out of the single digits for parts of the province come Monday and Tuesday.

Due to the combination of cold air and a stormy pattern swirling its way to western Canada, plenty of snowfall at higher elevations could occur across western Alberta.

Folks in the Yukon and Northwest Territories are expected to receive snow first before eventually spreading south into BC and Alberta by early next week.

The Weather Network cautions that forecasters will closely monitor nighttime temperatures, as cooler air creeping to lower elevations would bring snowfall into the foothills and closer to more communities.

So, there you have it. It sure sounds like The Weather Network’s fall weather forecast predicting “tastes of early winter” was spot on. Woof!