Albertans can make extra cash by working at the ballot box this spring

Have a bit of free time coming up and want to make a bit of extra cash? Maybe you’re trying to gain a little bit of work experience?

Consider becoming an election worker for the 2023 Alberta Provincial General Election.

As part of every election season, hundreds of election workers are temporarily appointed to assist voters.

This year, Elections Alberta is looking for staff who can work during Advance Voting dates (May 23 to May 27) or on Election Day, May 29.

Positions people can sign up for include site supervisors, voting officers, record clerks, registration officers, information officers, ballot box clerks, and site monitors. These roles perform tasks such as counting ballots, setting up and taking down voting stations, registering voters, etc.

It’s not necessary to have any experience as an election worker, and you receive a paid training session before getting started. Anyone at least 16 years of age or older and eligible to work in Canada can apply.

Even better, you don’t need a resume or a cover letter. Instead, just fill out the online application form, and if the returning office likes your application, you’ll be contacted.

When you submit your application, you can select which dates and positions you’re interested in.

Click here to check it out. Good luck!