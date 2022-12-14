These Alberta cities have the highest and lowest property taxes

If you are looking to make the move to Alberta or find a new pad in the province, Zoocasa has rounded up the highest and lowest property rates of 25 cities.

Zoocasa looked at the most recent property tax rates and found that an Albertan homeowner in Wetaskiwin—which has the highest property tax rate in the province at 1.2847%—would pay $3,900.96 more in taxes on a home valued at $500,000 than someone in Canmore, which has the lowest property tax rate at 0.504508%.

Calgary had the second lowest property tax rate in Alberta, with Edmonton settling in 13th place.

The highest five property tax rates in Alberta:

Lacombe: 1.11092%

Brooks: 1.133452%

Cold Lake: 1.13849%

Grande Prairie: 1.25747%

Wetaskiwin: 1.2847%

The lowest five property tax rates in Alberta:

Canmore: 0.504508%

Calgary: 0.71498%

Airdrie: 0.71927%

Chestermere: 0.719457%

Cochrane: 0.74947%

“The residential tax rate of individual cities is determined based on their specific budgets, so they have considerable leeway when setting them,” Zoocasa stated.

“The quantity and value of the city’s real estate are two of the many variables that affect the tax rate. For example, local governments frequently have more freedom to maintain a low tax rate when they have a sizable tax base and a thriving housing market.”

So, there you have it.

If you are in the market for a new home, certainly take into account the property tax rate wherever you may be buying. You’ll be paying for it in the long run!