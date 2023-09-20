NewsPolitics

Danielle Smith is being roasted over "cowardly" tweet on 1 Million March

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Sep 20 2023, 10:12 pm
Danielle Smith is being roasted over "cowardly" tweet on 1 Million March
Alberta Newsroom/Flickr

Premier Danielle Smith is facing backlash following a tweet she made in response to the 1 Million March protests occurring across Alberta and the country.

Smith shared on X that the government is aware of the huge protests happening across Canada and asked that “all protesters, regardless of what their position is on these delicate issues exercise their right of free speech peacefully and to encourage their fellow Canadians to do the same.”

Some people in the comments are calling her out for not taking a stand against hate.

One tweet even commended Justin Trudeau’s response to the protests.

Protests erupted across Canada this morning, including at the Alberta Teachers Association in YEG,  The Harry Hays Building in YYC, the Cold Lake Energy Centre in Cold Lake, Red Deer City Hall in Red Deer, and Lethbridge City Hall in Lethbridge.

Based on photos and videos shared to social media, there were massive crowds that turned out across the country both as protesters and counter-protestors.

