Danielle Smith is being roasted over "cowardly" tweet on 1 Million March

Premier Danielle Smith is facing backlash following a tweet she made in response to the 1 Million March protests occurring across Alberta and the country.

Smith shared on X that the government is aware of the huge protests happening across Canada and asked that “all protesters, regardless of what their position is on these delicate issues exercise their right of free speech peacefully and to encourage their fellow Canadians to do the same.”

The Goverment of Alberta is aware of large planned protests and counter-protests happening across Canada today regarding issues that impact the lives and well-being of children. I ask that all protesters, regardless of what their position is on these delicate issues, exercise… — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) September 20, 2023

Some people in the comments are calling her out for not taking a stand against hate.

Premier Tim Houston of Nova Scotia (a conservative) said it very simply and plainly that everyone “deserves to live without fear or intimidation.” This shouldn’t be that hard to say pic.twitter.com/5HSQ1Jgafr — Scott McArthur (@ScottyMcArthur) September 20, 2023

Excuse me?!?? No. You cannot both sides this premier. One side is committing a hate crime. One side doesn’t respect the rights of children. One side doesn’t want children and marginalized people to feel safe and included in their communities. You should be ashamed of this comment — Ginger’s wifey (@JennaACunninham) September 20, 2023

Danielle, You’re supporting a small group of bigoted hate-mongers who want to eradicate the LGQBT population and their supporters??? You may call this small group “supporters”, “friends” and “David Parker”. Albertans stand against them. You should too. #Ableg #Abpoli — Jason Scott (@JasonOnTheDrums) September 20, 2023

One tweet even commended Justin Trudeau’s response to the protests.

This is how you make a statement.https://t.co/hSMjMDOld7 — Carpediembabe (@carpediembabe) September 20, 2023

Protests erupted across Canada this morning, including at the Alberta Teachers Association in YEG, The Harry Hays Building in YYC, the Cold Lake Energy Centre in Cold Lake, Red Deer City Hall in Red Deer, and Lethbridge City Hall in Lethbridge.

Based on photos and videos shared to social media, there were massive crowds that turned out across the country both as protesters and counter-protestors.