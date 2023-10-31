6 places in Alberta where you can still buy a home for under $150K

If you’re looking to secure a home but are concerned about rising house prices in Alberta, plenty of cities around the province might be a better fit for your wallet.

We looked at all sorts of Alberta towns and cities that are still close to or within major population centres. The homes aren’t unique, and a few look like they could use an upgrade, but if you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own home, this could be your chance. Besides, who doesn’t love a project?

Here are six Alberta municipalities with properties listed for under $150,00.

Asking price: $144,900

Three-bedroom, one-bathroom home

1,489 sq ft

Asking price: $114,800

Two-bedroom, one-bathroom home

815 sq ft

Asking price: $145,000

One-bedroom, one-bathroom home

700 sq ft

Asking price: $149,000

Four-bedroom, one-bathroom home

1,400 sq ft

Asking price: $123,000

Two-bedroom, one-bathroom home

675 sq ft