6 places in Alberta where you can still buy a home for under $150K
Oct 31 2023, 6:36 pm
If you’re looking to secure a home but are concerned about rising house prices in Alberta, plenty of cities around the province might be a better fit for your wallet.
We looked at all sorts of Alberta towns and cities that are still close to or within major population centres. The homes aren’t unique, and a few look like they could use an upgrade, but if you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own home, this could be your chance. Besides, who doesn’t love a project?
Here are six Alberta municipalities with properties listed for under $150,00.
Hanna
- Asking price: $144,900
- Three-bedroom, one-bathroom home
- 1,489 sq ft
Medicine Hat
- Asking price: $114,800
- Two-bedroom, one-bathroom home
- 815 sq ft
Edmonton
- Asking price: $145,000
- One-bedroom, one-bathroom home
- 700 sq ft
Vegreville
- Asking price: $149,000
- Four-bedroom, one-bathroom home
- 1,400 sq ft
Grande Prairie
- Asking price: $123,000
- Two-bedroom, one-bathroom home
- 675 sq ft
Drumheller
- Asking price: $150,000
- Two-bedroom, one-bathroom home
- 720 sq ft