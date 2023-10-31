Real EstateUrbanized

6 places in Alberta where you can still buy a home for under $150K

Allison Stephen
Oct 31 2023, 6:36 pm
6 places in Alberta where you can still buy a home for under $150K
Harvest Real Estate/Zoocasa Linc Realty │ Advisors/Zoocasa

If you’re looking to secure a home but are concerned about rising house prices in Alberta, plenty of cities around the province might be a better fit for your wallet.

We looked at all sorts of Alberta towns and cities that are still close to or within major population centres. The homes aren’t unique, and a few look like they could use an upgrade, but if you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own home, this could be your chance. Besides, who doesn’t love a project?

Here are six Alberta municipalities with properties listed for under $150,00.

Hanna

319 5 Avenue W, House detached with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms and 3 parking in Hanna AB | Image 1

Harvest Real Estate/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $144,900
  • Three-bedroom, one-bathroom home
  • 1,489 sq ft

Medicine Hat

Century 21 Foothills South Real Estate/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $114,800
  • Two-bedroom, one-bathroom home
  • 815 sq ft

Edmonton

alberta

Re/Max Elite/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $145,000
  • One-bedroom, one-bathroom home
  • 700 sq ft

Vegreville

Linc Realty Advisors/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $149,000
  • Four-bedroom, one-bathroom home
  • 1,400 sq ft

Grande Prairie

Alberta

Century 21 Grande Prairie Realty Inc./Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $123,000
  • Two-bedroom, one-bathroom home
  • 675 sq ft

Drumheller

196 1 Street W, House detached with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms and 1 parking in Drumheller AB | Image 1

  • Asking price: $150,000
  • Two-bedroom, one-bathroom home
  • 720 sq ft
