Alberta saw a 300% increase in people moving to the province in 2022

Alberta is the place to be! More people moved to the province in the last quarter of 2022, capping a fire year for people flocking to ‘Berta.

According to net migration data from the Alberta government, in the fourth quarter of 2022, net migration into Alberta was 41,214 compared to 12,823 in the same quarter of 2021, an increase of 221.4%.

Nationally, net migration was 267,630 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 82,939 in the same quarter of 2021.

Net international migration into Alberta was 29,680, while net interprovincial migration was 11,534.

You might also like: "It was wild": Luke Combs just raved about his time in Banff (PHOTOS)

Albertans will be getting even more cash from the feds next month

An Alberta man had the most chill reaction ever to his six-digit lotto win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Alberta (@travelalberta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Alberta (@travelalberta)

Alberta came in second in Canada overall, behind Ontario, which saw 118,609 people. From quarter one to quarter four, year-to-date, Alberta has seen a massive 319.8% change from 2021 to 2022. Only Saskatchewan had a higher increase with a whopping 754.6% uptick.

The lowest increase in net migration across the country went to Prince Edward Island with just 40.1%, followed by BC at 59.6%, and Nova Scotia at 67.5%.

Have you moved provinces to Alberta lately? Or know someone who did? Let us know in the comments.