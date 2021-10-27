NewsCoronavirus

Alberta reports 645 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
|
Oct 27 2021, 10:12 pm
Alberta reports 645 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Dr. Deena Hinshaw (Alberta Newsroom/Flickr)

Alberta health officials reported 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 8,733.

An additional 10 deaths due to the virus were found over the last 24 hours, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,073.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 321,855 confirmed cases of the disease have been found in the province, and 310,049 infections have since recovered.

Alberta’s testing positivity rate was just over 5.5% on October 26.

There are currently 810 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 184 who are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 24.2% are fully vaccinated against the virus, while 4.57% are partially vaccinated, and 71.23% are unvaccinated.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, tweeted data about the percentage of ICU and non-ICU patients by vaccine status.

Dr. Hinshaw urged Albertans to stay home when they feel ill, tweeting, “Our actions, such as going out when sick with fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, sore throat or runny nose can have very real consequences for those around us.”

“Staying home when we feel unwell is critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19,” she added.

Elle McLeanElle McLean
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT