Alberta reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, 836 hospitalizations

Alberta health officials reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 836 people now in hospital with the virus.

This is an increase of 15 hospitalizations since Monday. Of those currently in hospital with COVID-19, 183 are in intensive care.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases bring the number of active infections in Alberta to 9,267.

The testing positivity rate was nearly 6% on October 25, and Tuesday’s numbers make it 11 consecutive days of the province reporting new case counts under 1,000.

Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 321,210 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the province, and 308,880 cases have since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 12 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 3,063.

According to data shared by the province, out of the 836 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 23.8% are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals make up 70.93% of those in hospital, and 5.26% are partially immunized.

As of October 25, there have been 6,482,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 86.7% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 79.2% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, reminded Albertans to be understanding during these times.

“I ask you to remember that everyone has different reasons for not having accessed vaccine yet,” Dr. Hinshaw said. “It’s also important to remember that good decision-making is hard to do when we are in a strong emotional state, like anger or fear.

“So whether we are fully vaccinated or not,” she continued, “the more we can listen respectfully to each other without anger, the more possible it is to open space for ongoing dialogue and understanding each other’s perspectives.”