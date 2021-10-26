Error in tally for Alberta daylight saving time referendum

The margin of no votes on a referendum question to eliminate daylight saving time in Alberta has grown a little larger, following an error in the official results reported by Elections Alberta.

Shortly after results were announced Tuesday morning, Elections Alberta stated that the results provided by the City of Grande Prairie were inaccurate due to the number of votes for “yes” and “no” being accidentally switched.

You might also like: Alberta's equalization question gets 62% support in referendum

This is when Alberta's top ski resorts are set to open this year

Nearly 25% of first-time Alberta homebuyers receiving down payment gifts from parents

The referendum question Albertans were asked was a simple “yes” or “no” vote and was phrased as: “Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?”

The change in the tally due to the correction has now moved the no votes up to 50.2%, up from 50.1%.

The yes votes slipped from 49.9% to 49.8%.

Albertans will roll their clocks back one hour on November 7 this year.

The vote on Alberta’s equalization question also received 62% support.