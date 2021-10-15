Alberta reports 1,051 new COVID-19 cases, 1,000 hospitalizations

Alberta health officials reported 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 1,000 people now in hospital with the virus.

Of those in hospital, 229 are in intensive care.

According to data shared by the province, out of the 1,000 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 23% are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals make up 71.4% of those in hospital, and 5.6% are partially immunized.

As of October 14, there have been 6,304,054 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 85.8% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76.7% are fully immunized against the virus with two doses.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases bring the number of active infections in Alberta to 12,978.

The testing positivity rate was nearly 7.5% on October 14, and Friday’s numbers come after four days of the province reporting new case counts under 1,000.

Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 314,252 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the province, and 298,328 cases have since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 16 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,946.