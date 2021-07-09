Alberta reports 52 new COVID-19 cases as the Calgary Stampede officially begins

Alberta reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which was also the first day of the 2021 Calgary Stampede.

This marks the 19th day in a row that under 100 new infections have been found.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 675. On Friday, Alberta’s testing positivity rate was approximately 0.8%.

There are 126 hospitalizations due to the virus, which includes 35 Albertans in intensive care.

No new deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported in the past day, leaving the province’s death toll at 2,307.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 232,411 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 229,429 have since recovered.

As of July 8, there have been 4,777,367 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 73.9% have received at least one shot, including 53.1% who are fully immunized with two doses.