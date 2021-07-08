Alberta reports 23 new COVID-19 cases as active infections drop below 700

Alberta found 23 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while the number of active cases in the province fell below 700.

The active case count now sits at 697, decreasing from 895 last Thursday on Canada Day, and 1,580 on Thursday, June 24.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have lowered by seven since Wednesday, and there are 133 people in hospital with COVID-19. This includes 32 individuals in intensive care.

The province’s testing positivity rate currently sits at about 0.9%.

Over the last 24 hours, one new death caused by the virus was reported, and the province’s death toll is at 2,307.

There have been 232,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, with 229,355 now recovered.

A total of 4,727,966 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province as of July 7. Of those vaccinated, 73.7% of Albertans have received at least one dose, including 52% of the eligible population that has been fully immunized with two shots.