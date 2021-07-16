Alberta reports 41 new COVID-19 cases as active infections stabilize
Alberta reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as active infections in the province stabilized.
The active case total rose to 579, an increase of one since Thursday.
There are 110 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, an increase of three since Thursday. This includes 28 in intensive care, a decrease of three since Thursday.
Two new deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,314.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,676 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 229,783 infections are now considered recovered.
As of July 15, 74.5% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 57.9% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 4,980,821 vaccines have been administered in the province.