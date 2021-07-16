Alberta reports 41 new COVID-19 cases as active infections stabilize

There are 110 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, an increase of three since Thursday. This includes 28 in intensive care, a decrease of three since Thursday.

Two new deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,314.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,676 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 229,783 infections are now considered recovered.