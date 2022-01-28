Alberta reports 3,036 new COVID-19 cases with 1,496 in hospital

Alberta reported 3,036 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 41,300, a decrease of 3,001 cases from the previous day’s count.

Including today’s new cases, there have been a total of 487,436 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 442,605 have since recovered.

There are 1,496 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 27 since Thursday. This includes 105 people in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

Of those in hospital, 21.65% have had three doses of vaccine, 43.29% have had two doses, and 5.17% have had one dose. Unvaccinated individuals make up 29.88% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of January 27, 89.7% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86% have had two shots.

A total of 8,255,417 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 172,914 children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 13 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,531.