Hospitalizations surpass 1,300 as Alberta records 41 new COVID-19 deaths

Alberta reported 8,503 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 55,685.

The three-day case count includes:

January 21: 4,069 new cases

January 22: 2,633 new cases

January 23: 1,801 new cases

There are 1,304 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 113 since Friday’s count of 1,191. This includes including 108 in intensive care, an increase of one since Friday.

The COVID-19 update was delayed due to technical issues, with new information not being released until just after 9 pm.

#COVID19AB case data including a day-by-day breakdown is now available https://t.co/ZXjL7BGYwA. Unfortunately, due to ongoing technical issues we will be unable to update the interactive data app until tomorrow. We appreciate your continued patience. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) January 25, 2022

As of January 23, 89.6% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.8% have had two shots.

A total of 8,182,284 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

Since Friday, 41 new deaths caused by the virus were reported. This raises Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,470.

Including today’s new cases, there have been 475,119 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 415,964 have since recovered.