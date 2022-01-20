Alberta reports 3,527 new COVID-19 cases, 1,131 hospitalizations

Alberta reported 3,527 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 64,519.

There are 1,131 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 30 since Wednesday’s count of 1,101. This includes including 108 in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 21.4% have had three doses of vaccine, 40.94% have had two doses, and 4.86% have had one dose. Unvaccinated individuals make up 32.8% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of January 19, 89.5% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.7% have had two shots. There have also been 165,521 children aged five to 11 who have received their first dose of pediatric vaccine.

A total of 8,105,371 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

Over the past 24 hours, eight new deaths caused by the virus were reported. This raises Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,421.

Including today’s new cases, there have been 463,024 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 395,084 have since recovered.