Hospitalizations hit 1,100 as Alberta reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported 3,837 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 67,534.

There are 1,101 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 108 in intensive care. This is an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Tuesday’s count of 1,089.

At the time of writing, 89.8% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.8% have had two shots.

A total of 8,071,666 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province as of January 16.

In the past 24 hours, six new deaths caused by the virus have been reported. This brings Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,413.

Including today’s new cases, there have been 459,497 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 388,550 have since recovered.