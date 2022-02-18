Alberta reports 619 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths

Alberta reported 619 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 15,384.

This is a decrease of 1,167 active cases from the previous day’s count.

Including today’s new infections, there have been a total of 519,970 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 500,756 have since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, eight new deaths caused by the virus were reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,830.

You might also like: Provinces easing COVID-19 restrictions should expect a resurgence: federal modelling

Here's why the Calgary Zoo is asking visitors to continue wearing masks in one of its enclosures

Ottawa police arrest 70 protesters in move to end "Freedom Convoy" occupation

There are 1,494 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of three since Thursday. This includes 116 people in intensive care, seeing no change in numbers from the previous day.

According to numbers from the province, of those in hospital, 26.97% have had three doses of vaccine, 36.75% have had two doses, and 4.95% have had one dose. Unvaccinated individuals make up 31.33% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of February 17, 90% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.4% have had two shots. There have been 391,430 children aged five to 11 who have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.

A total of 8,455,738 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.