Alberta reported 813 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, putting the number of active infections in the province at 16,51.

This is a decrease of 1,123 active cases from the day before.

Including today’s new infections, there have been a total of 519,351 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 498,978 have since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 18 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,822.

There are 1,491 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of nine from yesterday. This includes 116 people in intensive care, a decrease of five.

As of February 16, 90% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.4% have had two shots.