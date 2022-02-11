Alberta reports 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Alberta reported 1,400 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 24,154.

This is a decrease of 1,185 active cases from the previous day’s count.

Including today’s new infections, there have been a total of 514,165 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 486,270 have since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 23 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,741.

There are 1,566 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 20 since Thursday. This includes 127 people in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day.

Of those in hospital, 28.22% have had three doses of vaccine, 36.08% have had two doses, and 5.49% have had one dose. Unvaccinated individuals make up 30.2% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of February 10, 90% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3% have had two shots.

A total of 8,409,914 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 181,805 children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.