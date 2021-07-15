Alberta reports 53 new COVID-19 cases as active infections rise

There are 107 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, a decrease of six since Wednesday. This includes 31 in intensive care.

One new death caused by COVID-19 was reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,312.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,635 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 229,745 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 14, 74.4% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 57.1% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 4,947,062 vaccines have been administered in the province.