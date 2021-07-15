Alberta reports 53 new COVID-19 cases as active infections rise
Alberta reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as active infections in the province rose slightly.
The active case total rose to 578, an increase of nine since Wednesday.
There are 107 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, a decrease of six since Wednesday. This includes 31 in intensive care.
One new death caused by COVID-19 was reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,312.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,635 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 229,745 infections are now considered recovered.
As of July 14, 74.4% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 57.1% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 4,947,062 vaccines have been administered in the province.