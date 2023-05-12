Alberta NDP says they will introduce plastic healthcare cards if elected

The Alberta NDP wants to finally do away with those flimsy paper healthcare cards if elected.

They propose spending $46 million to design, produce, and distribute secure, polycarbonate healthcare cards that won’t bend or tear.

Alberta is one of the only two provinces in Canada that still issues paper healthcare slips, Manitoba being the other. Other provinces have embraced the 21st century already and offer plastic healthcare cards.

“Our commitment reflects our promise: the only card you’ll ever need to access care is your Alberta health card,” stated Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

“The Alberta NDP is committed to a safe, secure, and modernized approach to public health care, and we will provide Albertans with a durable health card they can use to access the services they need.”

Gone could be the days of worrying about tearing your card or struggling to read your healthcare number because all of the ink rubbed off in your wallet.

Modernizing Alberta’s healthcare cards has been in discussion for a long time; the plan was a part of the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) election campaign in 2019, although it hasn’t happened.

It seems that regardless of your political beliefs, we can all agree that it’s time to stop using paper cards. People were quick to respond to the announcement on Twitter.

I am now a single-issue voter. Give me a proper health insurance card! https://t.co/RLEdpjbVIZ — Sara Boom (@SJRBoomz) May 12, 2023

Finally. Mine looks like you could locate The holy grail if you could only make out the inscription. https://t.co/AV95e6X2wM — J.D. Meltzer (@JD_MELTZER) May 12, 2023

This is the only thing that I can give the #abNDP any credit for. This change is waaaay past due. Hopefully, @ABDanielleSmith says that her party would do the same. #ABleg #ABpoli https://t.co/h6stGrYniR — Paul Neumann (@ItsPaulNeumann) May 12, 2023

The 2023 Alberta general election will take place on May 29.