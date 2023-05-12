NewsPolitics

Alberta NDP says they will introduce plastic healthcare cards if elected

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
May 12 2023, 7:55 pm
Alberta NDP says they will introduce plastic healthcare cards if elected
@RachelNotley/Twitter

The Alberta NDP wants to finally do away with those flimsy paper healthcare cards if elected.

They propose spending $46 million to design, produce, and distribute secure, polycarbonate healthcare cards that won’t bend or tear.

Alberta is one of the only two provinces in Canada that still issues paper healthcare slips, Manitoba being the other. Other provinces have embraced the 21st century already and offer plastic healthcare cards.

“Our commitment reflects our promise: the only card you’ll ever need to access care is your Alberta health card,” stated Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

“The Alberta NDP is committed to a safe, secure, and modernized approach to public health care, and we will provide Albertans with a durable health card they can use to access the services they need.”

Gone could be the days of worrying about tearing your card or struggling to read your healthcare number because all of the ink rubbed off in your wallet.

Modernizing Alberta’s healthcare cards has been in discussion for a long time; the plan was a part of the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) election campaign in 2019, although it hasn’t happened.

It seems that regardless of your political beliefs, we can all agree that it’s time to stop using paper cards. People were quick to respond to the announcement on Twitter.

The 2023 Alberta general election will take place on May 29.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Politics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.