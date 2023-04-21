Alberta is the best spot in Canada to watch a meteor shower this weekend

The night sky will show off this weekend, and the clouds could break just right to let most people in Alberta see a meteor shower.

The “Lyrid” meteor shower will be at its peak on the night of Friday, April 21, into the morning of Saturday, April 22, and then again on the night of April 22 into the morning of April 23.

According to The Weather Network, heavy cloud cover is going to cause most of the country to miss it. But, especially on Friday, the clouds will open up across southern and central Alberta, letting us have a glimpse at this awesome show.

Parts of Southern Manitoba may also get a peak at it.

Saturday night gets a bit cloudier, so parts of the province may miss out. It opens up a bit in southern Ontario, but Toronto appears to still be in the dark for this one.

The Calgary area appears to have the best chance of anyone in Alberta to see the meteor shower Saturday night.

If you are looking for the best time to see this show, The Weather Network says between midnight and dawn is the perfect time.

This particular meteor shower usually delivers 20 meteors per hour or one every five minutes.

The Weather Network says this shower is well known for producing bright fireballs, so those who get to see it could be given an even bigger show.

This meteor shower ends a three-and-a-half-month drought, with the last one coming in January.

According to The Weather Network, the “Lyrid” meteor shower has been observed for over 2,700 years, making it one of the oldest meteor showers that we get to see each year.

Now, if you happen to be in one of the spots where clouds are getting in the way this weekend, there are still ways to experience this event.

The Virtual Telescope Project plans to host a live stream on April 23, starting at 6:30 pm our time, providing colour images from their new all-sky camera.