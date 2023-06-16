June showers: Parts of Alberta may see over 100 mm of rain soon

Check the forecast before you head out this weekend, because some parts of Alberta may be swamped with more than 100 millimeters of rain over the next little while.

You read that right, not 10 millimeters, but 100. That’s a good amount of rain coming over the next seven days!

The majority of the heavy rainfall will be settled over parts of northern Alberta, according to The Weather Network, which is good news for firefighters battling blazes in the area.

You might also like: The North Saskatchewan River is rising in Edmonton and a trail has now closed

14 things in Alberta that make it the best province in Canada

A huge Banksy exhibit is coming to Edmonton and it looks out of this world

The rain is set to hit the northern foothills this weekend and again next week, with Edmonton getting a healthy amount as well.

The further south you go in the province the lower the rainfall totals, with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat facing the chance of missing out on any precipitation.

If any rainfall warnings are issued for parts of the province by Environment and Climate Change Canada, you can find them here.