Every home has its perks and a $3.8 million mansion in Calgary has a ton, with an ice hockey rink, pool, and plenty of bedrooms.

The massive home sprawls across more than 11,000 square feet of living space and includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms with parking for 14 vehicles at 4 Shannon Mews.

The home also sits on more than three acres, backing onto a treed ravine, too.

You are completely taken aback by the home’s brick, hardwood flooring, ceiling beams, and theatre doors, which were all design elements imported from a Spanish castle that was being torn down.

There are informal and formal living rooms in the home, a chef’s kitchen with all the appliances you could dream of, a pot filler, and a walkthrough pantry.

The main bedroom has massive 20-foot wood panel ceilings and open beams, a spiral staircase leading to a loft, and a two-storey double-sided stone fireplace. What a bedroom, woof!

The walk-in closet also has its own laundry and the ensuite bathroom features dual vanities and a double-sized walk-through shower.

The upper level has four bedrooms — three with ensuite baths — a laundry room, and a spacious bonus room for all the fun you’ll be having in your home.

Wander outside and enjoy the outdoors, and of course, food with a custom fireplace, complete with a pizza oven. Delicious!

The walkout level is where the party happens with a recently updated indoor heated pool with a waterfall, swim jet, hot tub, and sauna.

The recreation rooms and theatre rooms are complimented with tiered seating, a professional projector, and media storage. Movie night here would be unlike any other.

This area also holds the home gym, hobby room, wet bar, wine cellar, and the seventh bedroom with an ensuite.

An outdoor rink with boards and lighting is also in the backyard, peak Canadian content right there.