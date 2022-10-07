If privacy and lux living is your thing, a mansion listed for a cool $5,900,000 in Alberta would be the right home for you.

The home is located in Rocky View County and boasts more than 11,000 square feet of living space, along with wicked features like an elevator, pond, waterfall, and 12 acres of land.

It also has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, honestly, this place has so much to offer its next owner. Let’s take a dive into it, shall we?

The country estate has awesome views of the Alberta Rockies and is filled with fantastic details like solid pine doors, walnut floors, beamed/vaulted ceilings, and granite countertops.

The massive home boasts an open-concept living room with a gas fireplace, a formal dining room for those special dinners, a chef’s kitchen complete with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook with balcony access. Wander out onto the balcony and enjoy your cup of coffee on a warm July morning, my goodness!

The main floor also holds the main bedroom with a fireplace, an oversized dressing room, a spa-like ensuite, and a soaker tub.

A second bedroom with an ensuite, a library/flex room with a fireplace, and a year-round breeze room complete the main floor. So much to be found here, and there’s still so much to see!

When you wander upstairs you’ll be greeted by an open landing with viewings of the sweeping living room below and the outdoor surroundings.

Upstairs holds an executive office where you can get all your work done in peace, along with two additional bedrooms.

Hop in your *own* elevator that takes you to the walkout lower level, complete with a cozy living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a full bar and a wine room. Party central right there!

A media room, gym, hot tub, and a flex room with another wood-burning fireplace plus two more bedrooms are on the lower level. So much room for guests to stay over, this Alberta mansion has it all.

There’s also a heated, oversized five-car garage, perfect for all your toys.

All the land you have with this property is perfect for horses and mini hikes in your own backyard. It’s also surrounded by acres of undeveloped land, so no noisy neighbours!