A Look Inside: Alberta mansion built 72 years ago for $5.85M (PHOTOS)

Some people say what’s old is new, and that saying may just be true with a massive mansion in Alberta built more than seven decades ago.

The dazzling home in Calgary was constructed in 1950 and boasts more than 8,000 square feet of living space, and it could be yours for a cool $5,850,000.

The New England-inspired estate home has undergone a series of “multimillion-dollar renovations,” according to its Zoocasa listing.

Let’s take a look inside at all the treats this mansion has to offer, shall we?

There is Brazilian cherry heated hardwood flooring on the main floor and in the formal dining room a marble fireplace mantle from the 18th century that was imported from Europe. We mean, how extra is THAT!?

The kitchen is an absolute dream with custom-built Zebrano veneer cabinetry, an oversized island, and a full suite of Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances with gas and an electric grill just to name a few things.

The main floor also holds a secluded office behind a hidden door, the perfect work-from-home environment. And it’s on the same floor as the chilled wine room, it’s a yes from us!

Upstairs contains five bedrooms including the main bedroom with a huge closet, a sunny sitting area and a six-piece spa-like ensuite bathroom with a steam shower and heated flooring.

The lower level has a huge recreation space including a billiards room, a wet bar, a media area, an HD golf simulator, and a large fitness area. With all that, why would you ever want to leave the house?

The extravaganza pours into the backyard, too, with an expansive patio and views of the ridge, giving you 180-degree views of the north, east, and south spots of the city.

If you are feeling like cooking outside in the summer it’s an option, as the exterior kitchen space has a smoker, gas grill, gas burner, and dry sink for chilling drinks.

The outdoor hot tub can’t be forgotten, either. Whatever your taste is, this is certainly one luxe Alberta mansion.