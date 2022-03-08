Alberta cities have the lowest gas prices in Canada

As gas prices in Canada continue to soar, the price at the pump in Alberta, luckily, remains the lowest in the country.

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, the average price of gas in Canada is $1.867 per litre.

In Alberta, however, it’s not nearly as high, and our wallets are breathing a *slight* sigh of relief.

Yesterday Premier Jason Kenney announced that the province would be lifting its gas tax effective April 1, which will lower prices by 13 cents per litre. That can’t come soon enough!

So, what’s the cost in Alberta cities you ask?

Regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.658 per litre, Calgary is at $1.679 per litre, Red Deer and Grande Prairie are $1.587 per litre, and Lethbridge is at $1.636 per litre.

That is well below the national average, and pales in comparison to the most expensive spots in Canada.

It’s no surprise that Vancouver is the most expensive city to fuel up in, with regular gas in the west coast city sitting at a staggering $2.099 per litre. Victoria comes in at a close second with $2.089 per litre. Yikes!

Saskatchewan is the only province that comes close to Alberta’s low gas prices, with Moose Jaw and Prince Albert sitting at $1.589 per litre, while Regina’s price at the pump is $1.69 per litre.