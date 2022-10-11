A pair of lottery winners in Alberta plan to buy a house with their windfall

A pair of lottery winners in Alberta are looking to be new homeowners thanks to their recent windfall.

Donald Shulze and Shelly Prouty of Alhambra are $100,000 wealthier after matching the last six digits of the winning Extra number for the August 30 Lotto Max draw.

Shulze was checking tickets for two weeks’ worth of draws at a local store when he discovered he was holding onto a winning ticket.

“I saw all the zeroes,” he recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “I put the ticket back into my pocket and went home.”

You might also like: Another province is giving people $500 if you make less than $100K

Lottery winner saw someone won in his city and then found out it was him

Alberta lottery winner had to put her ticket away due to shock of the amount

When he got home, he asked Prouty to double-check the ticket on the Lotto Spot! App. She picked up her phone and scanned the ticket.

“I thought Don was playing a joke on me,” she said.

“I mean… when you always buy tickets hoping to win, and then you do, it comes as a total shock,” Schulze added.

The pair purchased their ticket from Evergreen Co-Op Association at 4327 45 Street in Rocky Mountain House on August 29. They won by matching the last six digits of the winning Extra number: 4464444.

The winners already have one big plan for their windfall, aiming to put it towards buying a home.

“It feels amazing,” Prouty added.