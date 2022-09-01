Alberta lottery winner "jumped with excitement" after her win

Winning the lottery would be quite the moment, and a lottery winner in Alberta flat-out jumped with joy upon learning she won a cool $100,000.

Shauna Smith of Fort Saskatchewan won the $100,000 by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number on her LOTTO Max ticket – 4232181.

Smith scanned her ticket on the self-checker five times, believing she won $1,000 the first time and $10,000 the second time.

She told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that she looked for a second opinion regarding what her windfall was.

“I brought the ticket to the cashier and asked to check it. I said, ‘I think it’s a big one.'”

When the cashier validated her win, Smith said she jumped up and down in excitement before calling her husband to share the exciting news.

As for what she is planning to do with her winnings, she has at least one thing in mind.

“I’m going to put new shingles on our house and sit on the rest and see what we want to do with it,” she said.

“It feels amazing.”

Smith purchased her winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 97101A 90 Street in Fort Saskatchewan the morning of the draw.