A lottery winner in Alberta says she completely forgot she even had the ticket, finding it buried in her purse weeks after the draw.

On an afternoon in late July, Annie Austin was looking for something in her purse when she found a forgotten ticket for the June 28 Lotto Max draw.

“I took it into the store to check with some other tickets,” Austin recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporations (WCLC) as she claimed her prize. “What a surprise it was when I saw all the zeroes!”

You might also like: "Didn't want to create a commotion": Alberta lottery winner plays it cool after win

"I thought I won 25K": Alberta lottery winner thought he won MUCH less than he did

Alberta man had to check his ticket FIVE times to believe he won lottery

The Fort MacLeod resident had won $100,000 on the Extra she added to her ticket for the June 28 draw, with her ticket matching the last six digits of the winning extra number for the draw: 5266577.

“It’s unbelievable,” adding she has no plans with her windfall yet.

She purchased her ticket from the Rx Drug Mart Fort MacLeod at 220 24 Street in Fort MacLeod on June 25.