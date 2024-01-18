Alberta is hiring bear technicians and you get paid to watch grizzlies

It’s a job perfect for a wildlife enthusiast, and right now, Alberta is hiring bear technicians in Kananaskis Country to do a variety of things, including documenting daily bear locations.

Imagine getting paid to track grizzly bears and have the chance to see them daily. Sounds incredible to us!

Kananaskis Country is looking to hire three bear technicians to join a small group of “dedicated Conservation Officers and park staff committed to maintaining public and bear safety,” the job posting states.

The role responsibilities include obtaining and documenting daily bear locations throughout the Kananaskis area both visually and with the use of telemetry equipment.

You would also be investigating and responding to bear sightings and monitoring bears near facilities and highways. You will also be applying conditioning techniques on bears to maintain public and bear safety. Throughout these responsibilities, you will regularly interact with the public, providing information and education.

Additional things to do with this job include coordinating management actions to shepherd bears out of “red zones” (aka “no go zones”) as required, managing GPS collars and reported bear data, safely checking on deployed bear traps, and assisting with capture and handling of bears as required.

The job is seasonal and runs from May 1 through October 2024, with hours of work working out to 36.25 hours per week, 7.25 hours per day.

The classification of this role falls under Natural Resources 4, with hourly wages ranging from $24.44 to $30.17 per hour.

If you are interested in this job, check it out here.