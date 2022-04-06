Alberta is now paying hunters $75 for the set of ears of an invasive species

The Alberta government has now put a bounty on invasive wild boars in the province, offering $75 per set of ears for each hunted animal.

The province says to help its wild boar surveillance efforts, it is implementing a one-year bounty pilot program for hunters. As their expiry dates near, both programs will be evaluated for effectiveness and next steps will be determined.

To date, the County of Stettler and the Municipal District of Peace have signed on to both remuneration programs.

Listed as a pest under Alberta’s Pest and Nuisance Control Regulation, wild boar at large can cause damage to crops and property, endanger livestock and people, spread disease and negatively alter the ecosystem.

The Whole Sounder Trapping Incentive Program began on April 1 and runs until March 31, 2024.

Government-approved trappers will be compensated $75 per set of ears per sounder, encouraging the elimination of entire sounders, while landowners who work with approved trappers are eligible for $75 per set of ears.

“Wild boar at large are a threat to our animals and environment, as well as a vector for diseases like African swine fever. We are taking action to get rid of this menace and help those affected by it before it gets worse,” said Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development, in a news release.

The province says invasive wild boar at large have been documented in 28 rural municipalities across Alberta.

A map detailing where wild boars at large have been sighted can be found here. The province says it can’t give out locations for hunting wild boar due to privacy issues.

If you see a wild boar or signs of its activity, email [email protected] or call 310-FARM (3276) to report it.