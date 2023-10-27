Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel named one to visit if you are looking for a haunted stay

If you are a ghost hunter looking for a place to stay, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel is the place for you in Alberta.

Conde Nast Traveller revealed that the castle in the Alberta Rockies nabbed a spot out of the 44 places on its spooky list, making it just one of two Canadian destinations to make the cut.

The massive hotel was built in 1888, with Conde Nast Traveller touting its well-known ghost tails, including “several ghosts have been reported as regulars, including a bride who supposedly fell down the stone staircase during her wedding.”

Also mentioned was Sam the bellman, who “worked at the hotel until 1975 and claimed he’d come back to haunt the joint. His spirit supposedly pulls shifts, helping people with their bags before disappearing.”

The only other Canadian spot to land on the list was the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, BC, alongside other international locations like the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California; the Mermaid Inn in Rye, England; and the Chateau de Marcay in Marcay, France.

