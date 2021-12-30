Alberta holds COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting as cases spike

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has called off a previously schedule COVID-19 update, as cases balloon in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the press conference was called off due to a COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting that is slated to take place this afternoon.

Hinshaw said in a tweet that the meeting is being held to discuss developments and trends with the Omicron variant and the ongoing work to protect Albertans.

“Therefore, this afternoon’s scheduled live update will be moved to Friday, Dec. 31,” Hinshaw added.

Estimated COVID-19 numbers will still be released later this afternoon.

The cabinet committee meeting comes on the heels of Alberta posting a record case count yesterday, with 2,775 COVID-19 cases confirmed.

The province’s testing positivity rate was just over 29.5% on December 28.

There are now more than 7,000 confirmed Omicron cases in the province.