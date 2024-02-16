Think you know Alberta? This quiz might get you heading back to school

Alberta is rich with neat facts and history, and to test your true knowledge of the province, we created a quiz to get your brain working in overdrive.

If we are going off how the Canadian citizenship test goes, if you correctly answer at least 15 out of 20 questions, you pass the test. A score lower than 75% means you will have to try again.

That got us wondering if you had to take a test to live in Alberta, how would people do? Well, from geography to pop culture, we rounded up 20 facts about Alberta to chip away at.

Loading…

Best of luck! Let us know how you did in the comments.