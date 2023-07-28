Two hikers found dead along trail in southern Alberta Rockies

RCMP in southern Alberta recovered the bodies of two hikers that were hiking along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail just outside of Coleman.

On Wednesday at around 10 pm, Crowsnest Pass RCMP was advised of the overdue hikers and mounted a ground and air search with help from Search and Rescue (SAR).

Yesterday at 7 pm, members from SAR found both hikers dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard.

Long Line Helicopter from Fernie, BC, attended and recovered the bodies of two males, aged 34 and 35, both residents of Lethbridge.

“ Condolences to the family and friends of both deceased,” RCMP stated in a news release.

RCMP says it would like to thank and acknowledge that the search and recovery was made possible with the assistance of Alberta Conservation, Alberta Forestry, Alberta Parks, Southern Alberta Regional Search and Rescue, Lethbridge Search and Rescue, BC Search and Rescue, and Ascent Helicopters. Thank you to the many volunteers, as well as family, that attended to assist with search efforts.