Parking fees at Alberta Health Services spots set to rise

Parking at Alberta Health Services facilities will soon cost a bit more.

On April 1, public parking rates at Alberta Health Services (AHS) facilities are set to increase. Rates will vary by city, but on average, daily rates will go up by $0.75 in larger markets such as Calgary and Edmonton, and $0.50 in smaller markets.

In addition to Alberta’s two largest cities, the increase will impact parking at AHS facilities in Red Deer, Leduc, St. Albert, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie, and Fort McMurray.

AHS says rates are increasing to align with local markets and reflect inflation costs.

“AHS’ public parking rates have not been adjusted in more than eight years. The costs of maintaining existing AHS parking structures and building new parking structures have increased, and parking fees must increase to fund these items,” AHS wrote in a news release.

The public health agency added it “strives to ensure parking rates are below or at fair market value” and provides cost savings such as monthly and weekly parking passes, compassionate parking passes available to people facing financial hardship, and volunteer driver programs.

“No healthcare dollars go towards parking services at AHS facilities. AHS parking is required to be financially self-sustaining, and AHS is responsible for all maintenance costs, as well as the costs for the construction of any new parkades.”

A full breakdown of AHS’s parking rate increases by zone can be found here.