An Alberta politician is vowing to remove $150 two-step GDL fee for drivers

A politician running to be the next leader of the UCP is promising to axe the $150 two-step Graduated Drivers Licence (GDL) fee if elected.
Travis Toews says he would replace the current two-step GLD program with a one-step licence available to Albertans at age 16.
Toews added that there are about 500,000 Albertans eligible for a full licence who “have put off paying the $150 fee and [are] going through their third test.”
Here’s how we make life more affordable for everyday Albertans.
These measures will have a real impact on Alberta families, leaving more money in their pockets.
Join me in making life more affordable 👇https://t.co/Whw97gJRZK pic.twitter.com/pksYei3ICm
— Travis Toews (@ToewsforAlberta) July 18, 2022
The probationary period also prevents younger Albertans from getting their Class 1 licence to help with family businesses.
“I will remove this inefficient extra step and any Albertans who have a GDL will automatically get a full licence at their next renewal,” the Toews website stated.
Toews resigned as the minister of finance in early June to run for the UCP leadership.