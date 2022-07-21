NewsPolitics

An Alberta politician is vowing to remove $150 two-step GDL fee for drivers

A politician running to be the next leader of the UCP is promising to axe the $150 two-step Graduated Drivers Licence (GDL) fee if elected.

Travis Toews says he would replace the current two-step GLD program with a one-step licence available to Albertans at age 16.

Toews added that there are about 500,000 Albertans eligible for a full licence who “have put off paying the $150 fee and [are] going through their third test.”

The probationary period also prevents younger Albertans from getting their Class 1 licence to help with family businesses.

I will remove this inefficient extra step and any Albertans who have a GDL will automatically get a full licence at their next renewal,” the Toews website stated.

Toews resigned as the minister of finance in early June to run for the UCP leadership.

